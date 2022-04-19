Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,219 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 83,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

