Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 156 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,700. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

