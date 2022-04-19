Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 262 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. 2,088,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

