Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 679 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,543,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

