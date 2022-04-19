Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

