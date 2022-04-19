Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 113 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.21. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,538. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $490.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

