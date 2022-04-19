Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 390 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

