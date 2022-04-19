Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 908 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

