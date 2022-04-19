Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after purchasing an additional 183,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

