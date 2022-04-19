Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

CFG stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 131,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

