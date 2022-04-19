Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,716. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.