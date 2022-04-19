Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 102 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

WAT traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.36. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,449. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $290.36 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.