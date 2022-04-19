Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 168.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.58. 2,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,664. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.