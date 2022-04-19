Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

