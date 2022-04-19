KeyCorp Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.77.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,767. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.