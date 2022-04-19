Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.30. 2,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

