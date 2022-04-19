KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

