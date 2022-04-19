Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Trading Up 0.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 38,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($104.30) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

