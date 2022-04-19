Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 4,952 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 471.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.49 on Tuesday, hitting $390.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,929. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.63 and a 200-day moving average of $423.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.