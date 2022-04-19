Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,625 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,625 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 136,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

