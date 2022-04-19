Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

