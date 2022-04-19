Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,285. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

