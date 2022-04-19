Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

