Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 453,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

CAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 16,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

