Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 34,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

