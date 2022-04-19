Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $205.30.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.