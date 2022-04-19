Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

