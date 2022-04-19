Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 12,844 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

