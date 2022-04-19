Kush Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,899.41 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 162.3% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $167,899.41 and $156.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.74 or 0.07424058 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,903.21 or 0.99998037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

