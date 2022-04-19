Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Down 6%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

About Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.