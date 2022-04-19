Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.19. 1,213,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,151. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

