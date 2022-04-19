Landbox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $899.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $61,683.90 and approximately $899.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

