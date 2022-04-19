Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.46

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 2704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantheus (LNTH)
