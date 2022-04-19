Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.46

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 2704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

