Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.