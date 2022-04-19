Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

