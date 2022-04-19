LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.64. LianBio shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,452 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LianBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIAN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LianBio

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

