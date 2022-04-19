Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY remained flat at $$12.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lifestyle International has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

