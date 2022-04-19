Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $1,981.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.22 or 1.00151719 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,439,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

