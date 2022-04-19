Litecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $662.15 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $662.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $113.54 or 0.00274783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,105,194 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

