Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAD opened at $295.73 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

