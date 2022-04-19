Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 93,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 212,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

