$LONDON Hits Market Cap of $289,022.97 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, $LONDON has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $289,022.97 and $9.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get $LONDON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.