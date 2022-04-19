Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.