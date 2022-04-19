Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 4,249,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605,898. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

