LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $115,322.99 and $5.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,331.04 or 1.00024364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00263859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00340852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00153902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00094491 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,297,265 coins and its circulating supply is 13,290,032 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.