LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.