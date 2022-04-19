LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $85,807,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,747. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

