M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:MBSCU)

M3-Brigade Acquisition III’s (NYSE:MBSCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 20th. M3-Brigade Acquisition III had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of MBSCU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

