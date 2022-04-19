Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

