Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,542,000 after acquiring an additional 150,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

